GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sinner beats de Minaur in Rotterdam final in first tournament since winning the Australian Open

The top-seeded Sinner, playing his second straight Rotterdam final, beat fifth-seeded Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-4

February 19, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - ROTTERDAM, Netherlands

AP
Italy’s Jannik Sinner lifts the trophy as he celebrates winning the men’s final of the ABN AMRO ATP tennis tournament against Australia’s Alex De Minaur at Ahoy arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024.

Italy’s Jannik Sinner lifts the trophy as he celebrates winning the men’s final of the ABN AMRO ATP tennis tournament against Australia’s Alex De Minaur at Ahoy arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Jannik Sinner won the ABN Amro Open on Sunday in his first tournament since capturing the Australian Open title.

The top-seeded Sinner, playing his second straight Rotterdam final, beat fifth-seeded Alex de Minaur 7-5, 6-4.

Sinner hit 23 winners and prevailed despite wasting a break advantage in both sets.

“I am really proud with the level that I played throughout this whole week,” Sinner said. “We have been in tough situations but we handled it the right way. We will always try to improve, it is the most important.”

Sinner extended his perfect record against his Australian opponent to 7-0.

Sinner, who lost last year's final to Daniil Medvedev, is set to rise to a career-high No. 3 in the ATP rankings on Monday, the highest ever for an Italian man.

Related Topics

tennis / sport

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.