Simona Halep tests positive for Covid-19

Simona Halep tests positive for Covid-19 624Simona Halep has tested positive for Covid-19 but the former women's tennis world number one said on Saturday she was “recovering well and feels good”.

The 29-year-old Romanian made the announcement on Twitter, four weeks after she was knocked out of the French Open as top seed by Iga Swiatek, who went on to claim the title won by Halep in 2018.

Halep, the reigning Wimbledon champion, wrote: “Hi everyone, I wanted to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19.

“I am self-isolating at home and am recovering well from mild symptoms. I feel good... we will get through this together.”

