Simon up and running

Frenchman Gilles Simon got off his Tata Open Maharashtra campaign to a perfect start with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over American Tennys Sandgren here on Monday.

The tennis, like Simon’s has always been, was unspectacular, but more than enough to help him ease into the second round.

Much of the match was played at an unhurried pace. There were plenty of monotonous cross-court backhand exchanges with neither player ready to blink first. Still Simon, by virtue of his superior court-coverage and a near absence of unforced errors, went up 5-0.

Sandgreen though clawed his way back by breaking Simon twice. When serving at 4-5 however, Simon played the aggressor, earning three break points and moments later the set.

In the second, the former World No. 6, barely allowed Sandgreen a sniff as he lost just one game and booked his spot in the next round where he will meet third seed and defending champion Roberto Bautista Agut.

Elsewhere in doubles, Sriram Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan, who had earlier endured agonising defeats in their respective singles qualifying matches, found no luck in doubles also, going down to the pair of Adil Shamasdin and Neal Skupski 3-6, 7-6(8), [10-6].

There was a close defeat for local boy Arjun Kadhe too where he and his partner Benoit Paire were defeated by the Dutch duo of Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop 1-6, 7-5, [10-7].

But Kadhe would have no doubt been richer for the experience. Going by the first set, the defeat seemed improbable as Kadhe and Paire raced to take it 6-1. Even as Hasse and Middelkoop found their range in the second, the Indo-French team did well to keep up but lost by a single break of serve.

Paire was his mercurial self — plucking winners at the net from improbable angles and at the same time venting his ire at missed chances both on the ball and the racquet. Khade though was unnerved and on occasions even found the tennis to match Paire’s.

When under pressure serving at 4-5 in the second, he held with poise and at 2-6 in the match tie-break he executed a remarkable pick up volley and won both his subsequent points on serve to get back. But Paire’s inconsistency put paid to their hopes.

Earlier, the event lost its first seeded player in Czech Jiri Vesely, who fell in straight sets to qualifier Ricardo Ojeda Lara from Spain 6-3, 7-6 (5).

The results: First round: Singles: Gilles Simon (Fra) bt Tennys Sandgren (USA) 6-4, 6-1; Mikhail Kukushkin (Kaz) bt Radu Albot (Mda) 6-2, 7-6(4); Marton Fucsovics (Hun) bt Nicolas Kicker (Arg) 6-0, 6-3; Ricardo Ojeda Lara (Esp) bt Jiri Vesely (Cze) 6-3, 7-6(5); Nicolas Jarry (Chi) bt Pablo Andujar (Esp) 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-5; Pierre-Hugues Herbert (Fra) bt M. Cecchinato (Ita) 7-6(4), 6-7(6), 6-2.

Doubles: Adil Shamasdin (Can) & Neal Skupski (GBR) bt Sriram Balaji & Vishnu Vardhan 3-6, 7-6 (8), [10-6]; Robin Haase & Matwe Middelkoop (Ned) bt Arjun Kadhe & Benoit Paire (Fra) 1-6, 7-5, [10-7].