Siddhant in doubles final

Siddhant. File Photo.

Sharm El Sheikh (Egypt)

20 November 2020 21:30 IST

Siddhant Banthia and Aidan Mchugh of Britain beat fourth seeds Kelsey Stevenson of Canada and Sidharth Rawat 6-3, 6-4 in the doubles semifinals of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament here on Friday.

Banthia and Mchugh, who had earlier beaten the top seeds Vladyslav Orlov and Arjun Kadhe, will play the final against Aldin Setkic of Bosnia & Herzegovina and Yaraslav Shyla of Belarus.

The results: $15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt: Doubles (semifinals): Aidan Mchugh (GBR) & Siddhant Banthia bt Kelsey Stevenson (Can) & Sidharth Rawat 6-3, 6-4. Quarterfinals: Aidan Mchugh (GBR) & Siddhant Banthia bt Vladyslav Orlov (Ukr) & Arjun Kadhe 6-2, 6-2.

$15,000 ITF women, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt: Doubles (semifinals): Elina Avnaesyan (Rus) & Iryna Shymanovich (Blr) bt Laris aBekmetova (Uzb) & Saumya Vig 6-2, 6-1.