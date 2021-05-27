Siddhant Banthia in semifinals

Monastir (Tunisia)

27 May 2021 21:41 IST

Siddhant Banthia and Ajeet Rai of New Zealand outplayed Thiago Cigarran and Bautista Vilicich of Argentina 6-1, 6-1 to make the doubles semifinals of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament here on Thursday.

Other results: Pre-quarterfinals: Ajeet & Siddhant bt Anas Chakrouni (Mar) & Ezequiel Simonit (Arg) 6-2, 6-3.

$25,000 ITF women, Liepaja, Latvia: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Ekaterina Makarova (Rus) & Iryna Shymanovich (Blr) Dea Herdzelas (BIH) & Riya Bhatia 6-1, 6-0.

