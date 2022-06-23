Shrivalli stuns Misaki to make last eight

Karman and Vaidehi also make the grade

Persistence pays: Shrivalli’s patience and willingness to fight paid off. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Shrivalli Bhamidipaty fought her way past seventh seed Misaki Matsuda of Japan 6-2, 1-6, 6-4 in the pre-quarterfinals of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Tennis Project in Baliawas on Thursday.

On a particularly hot day, Shrivalli showed the patience and the willingness to battle it out, even when the flow of the contest was not in her favour.

In the quarterfinals, Shrivalli will face Punnin Kovapitukted of Thailand who took two hours and 41 minutes in beating qualifier Vineetha Mummadi 7-6(4), 6-1.

Eighth seed Karman Kaur Thandi had her share of trouble but continued to serve hard and blast her forehands in beating Sowjanya Bavisetti 6-3, 6-2.

In the quarterfinals, Karman will face Vaidehi Chaudhari, who overcame a hesitant start to beat Humera Baharmus in straight sets.

The top half was packed with foreign players, with top seed Diana Marcinkevica, Sofia Costoulas, Saki Imamura and Anna Ukolova making the quarterfinals.

The results:

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Diana Marcinkevica (Lat) bt Mansi Vadyala (US) 6-2, 6-0; Sofia Costoulas (Bel) bt Ekaterina Yashina (Rus) 6-7(5), 6-1, 7-5; Saki Imamura (Jpn) bt Viktoria Morvayova (Svk) 6-4, 7-5; Anna Ukolova (Rus) bt Momoko Kobori (Jpn) 6-2, 6-4; Karman Kaur Thandi bt Sowjanya Bavisetti 6-3, 6-2; Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Humera Baharmus 7-5, 6-3; Shrivalli Bhamidipaty bt Misaki Matsuda (Jpn) 6-2, 1-6, 6-4; Punnin Kovapitukted (Tha) bt Vineetha Mummadi 7-6(4), 6-1.

Doubles (quarterfinals): Sofia Costoulas (Bel) & Elena Pridankina (Rus) bt Vaidehi Chaudhari & Mihika Yadav 6-1, 4-6, [10-5]; Saki Imamura (Jpn) & Priska Nugroho (Ina) bt Punnin Kovapitukted (Tha) & Diana Marcinkevica (Lat) 6-4, 6-3;Gozal Ainitdinova (Kaz) & Zeel Desai w.o. Luksika Kumkhum & Peangtarn Plipuech (Tha); Momoko Kobori & Misaki Matsuda (Jpn) bt Shria Atturu (US) & Akanksha Nitture 6-0, 6-1.