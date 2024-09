Shrivalli and McGiffin pair in the quarterfinals

Ankita Raina eased past Miho Kuramochi of Japan 6-0, 6-4 in the first round of the $60,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Perth on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other results: $25,000 ITF women, Kyoto, Japan: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Akari Inoue & Honoka Kobayashi (Jpn) bt Ashmitha Easwaramurthi & Kanna Soeda (Jpn) 6-1, 4-6, [10-2].

$25,000 ITF men, Darwin: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Marin Dumitru & Derin Sen (Aus) bt Suraj Prabodh & Su Yutong (Chn) 6-1, 6-3.

ADVERTISEMENT

$25,000 ITF Guiyang, China: First round: Justin Barki (Ina) bt S. Mukund 1-6, 6-3, 7-5; Rishab Agarwal bt Wang Quin (Chn) 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

$15,000 ITF men, Bali: First round: Yuvan Nandal bt Toki Adachi (Jpn) 6-1, 6-1; Sidharth Rawat bt Lorenzo Lorusso (Ita) 6-4, 4-6, 7-5; Andre Ilagan (USA) bt Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam 7-5, 6-4.

$60,000 ITF women, Perth: First round: Ankita Raina bt Miho Kuramochi (Jpn) 6-0, 6-4; Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Shrivalli Bhamidipaty & Tenika McGiffin (Aus) bt Destanee Aiava & Petra Hule (Aus) 6-2, 6-2.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.