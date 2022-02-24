Shreya to take on Zeel in quarterfinals

Shreya Tatavarthy beat qualifier Shachf Lieberman of Israel 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 to set up a quarterfinal clash against top seed Zeel Desai in the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Ace Academy here on Thursday.

Shrivalli Bhamidipaty stormed past Ilaria Sposetti of Italy, to set up a repeat fight against fourth seed and champion last week, Punnin Kovapitukted of Thailand.

Yubarani Banerjee knocked out seventh seed Sathwika Sama and will play Akanksha Nitture. Fifth seed Vaidehi Chaudhari will face third seed Emily Seibold of Germany in the other quarterfinal.

The results: Pre-quarterfinals: Zeel Desai bt Sravya Shivani 6-2, 6-2; Shreya Tatavarthy bt Shachf Lieberman (Isr) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2; Punnin Kovapitukted (Tha) bt Hummera Baharmus 6-2, 6-2; Shrivalli Bhamidipaty bt Ilaria Sposetti (Ita) 6-1, 6-0; Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Sharmada Balu 6-2, 6-2; Emily Seibold (Ger) bt Sai Samhitha 6-1, 6-0; Yubarani Banerjee bt Sathwika Sama 6-3, 6-1; Akanksha Nitture bt Elena Jamshidi (Den) 6-3, 6-2.

Doubles: Quarterfinals: Emily Seibold (Ger) & Sathwika bt Sposetti & Shrivalli 7-6(6), 6-4; Sharmada & Sravya bt Jennifer Luikham & Mihika Yadav 6-2, 6-4; Smriti Bhasin & Sahaja Yamalapalli bt Nidhi Chilumula & Saumya Vig 3-6, 6-4, [10-6]; Kovapitukted & Anna Ureke (Rus) bt Sai Samhitha & Soha Sadiq 6-3, 6-2.