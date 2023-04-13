HamberMenu
Shivtej Shirfule downs Abubakar Talha, makes boys final

April 13, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated April 14, 2023 05:11 pm IST

Sports Bureau

Shivtej Shirfule defeated Abubakar Talha of Pakistan 6-4, 6-3 in the boys semifinals of the Asian under-14 tennis tournament at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. In the title clash, Shivtej will face top seed Wonmin Kim of Korea.

In the girls’ section, second seed Maaya Rajeshwaran lost 7-5, 6-2 to Yeri Hong of Korea in the semifinals.

The results (semifinals):

Boys: Wonmin Kim (Kor) bt Alex Lap Hang Hui (Hkg) 6-0, 6-3; Shivtej Shirfule bt Abubakar Talha (Pak) 6-4, 6-3.

Girls: Eva Korysheva (Kaz) bt Jiyun Oh (Kor) 7-6(5), 6-3; Yeri Hong (Kor) bt Maaya Rajeshwaran 7-5, 6-2.

