Sherry Sharma to meet Diya Chaudhary in final

March 02, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated March 03, 2023 11:16 am IST - JALANDHAR

Sports Bureau

JALANDHAR

Sherry Sharma shocked top seed Shagun Kumari 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-4 in the girls under-16 semifinals of the AITA National series junior tennis tournament at the Singha Sports Academy here on Thursday. In the final, Sherry will play Diya Chaudhary.  Sherry won the doubles title with Angel Patel.

In the boys section, Dhananjay Tibrewal set up a title clash with Om Patel. He won the doubles title with Ranvir Singh.

The results (u-16): Boys, semifinals: Dhananjay Tibrewal bt Panshul Uboveja 6-2, 4-6, 6-2; Om Patel bt Armaan Walia 6-4, 6-4; Doubles, final: Ranvir Singh & Dhananjay bt Swatanter Veer Singh Kajal & Prateek Sheoran 5-7, 6-4, [10-5].

Girls, semifinals: Sherry Sharma bt Shagun Kumari 7-6(2), 4-6, 6-4; Diya Chaudhary bt Angel Patel 6-2, 6-2.; Doubles, final: Angel Patel & Sherry Sharma bt Sidhak Kaur & Shagun Kumari 6-0, 6-3.

