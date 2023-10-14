ADVERTISEMENT

Shanker and Rishitha claim National under-16 titles

October 14, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Hruthik and Prisha take the honours in the under-14 categories

Sports Bureau

The newly crowned National sub-junior champions (from left), Hruthik Katakam (under-14), Shanker Heisnam (u-16), Rishitha Basireddy (u-16) and Prisha Shinde (u-14) in New Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Shanker Heisnam played a crafty all-court game to outwit V. Thirumurugan 6-1, 6-2 in the under-16 boys final of the Fenesta National sub-junior tennis championship at the DLTA Complex on Saturday.

The left-hander Thirumurugan had the game, but not the consistency to trouble his athletic opponent.

Rishitha Basireddy was equally efficient in taming Aishi Bisht 6-4, 6-3 for the under-16 girls title. Rishitha, who had endured four three-set matches along the way in a draw of 64, was quite sharp in the final to allow any room for a fight for her opponent.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Rishitha had saved match points and won from being 1-5 down in the decider against Harithashree Venkatesh in the quarterfinals.

The top seed in the under-14 boys event, the wiry Hruthik Katakam, proved a hard nut to crack for giant-killer Prakaash Sarran. Though Hruthik won 6-4, 6-3, it was a compliment to Prkaaash’s fighting ability as the latter had dropped only 10 games while winning the earlier five matches. He had also won the doubles title with Tavish Pahwa.

Prisha Shinde had little difficulty in winning the under-14 girls title against Anandita Upadhyay.

Saket Jain, business head of Fenesta, highlighted the commitment of DCM Shriram group to support tennis for more than three decades and presented the trophies along with renowned coach Balram Singh.

The results (finals):

Under-16: Boys: Shanker Heisnam bt V. Thirumurugan 6-1, 6-2; Girls: Rishitha Basireddy bt Aishi Bisht 6-4, 6-3.

Under-14: Boys: Hruthik Katakam bt Prakaash Sarran 6-4, 6-3; Girls: Prisha Shinde bt Anandita Upadhyay 6-1, 6-2.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US