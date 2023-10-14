HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shanker and Rishitha claim National under-16 titles

Hruthik and Prisha take the honours in the under-14 categories

October 14, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau
The newly crowned National sub-junior champions (from left), Hruthik Katakam (under-14), Shanker Heisnam (u-16), Rishitha Basireddy (u-16) and Prisha Shinde (u-14) in New Delhi on Saturday.

The newly crowned National sub-junior champions (from left), Hruthik Katakam (under-14), Shanker Heisnam (u-16), Rishitha Basireddy (u-16) and Prisha Shinde (u-14) in New Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Shanker Heisnam played a crafty all-court game to outwit V. Thirumurugan 6-1, 6-2 in the under-16 boys final of the Fenesta National sub-junior tennis championship at the DLTA Complex on Saturday.

The left-hander Thirumurugan had the game, but not the consistency to trouble his athletic opponent.

Rishitha Basireddy was equally efficient in taming Aishi Bisht 6-4, 6-3 for the under-16 girls title. Rishitha, who had endured four three-set matches along the way in a draw of 64, was quite sharp in the final to allow any room for a fight for her opponent.

Rishitha had saved match points and won from being 1-5 down in the decider against Harithashree Venkatesh in the quarterfinals.

The top seed in the under-14 boys event, the wiry Hruthik Katakam, proved a hard nut to crack for giant-killer Prakaash Sarran. Though Hruthik won 6-4, 6-3, it was a compliment to Prkaaash’s fighting ability as the latter had dropped only 10 games while winning the earlier five matches. He had also won the doubles title with Tavish Pahwa.

Prisha Shinde had little difficulty in winning the under-14 girls title against Anandita Upadhyay.

Saket Jain, business head of Fenesta, highlighted the commitment of DCM Shriram group to support tennis for more than three decades and presented the trophies along with renowned coach Balram Singh.

The results (finals):

Under-16: Boys: Shanker Heisnam bt V. Thirumurugan 6-1, 6-2; Girls: Rishitha Basireddy bt Aishi Bisht 6-4, 6-3.

Under-14: Boys: Hruthik Katakam bt Prakaash Sarran 6-4, 6-3; Girls: Prisha Shinde bt Anandita Upadhyay 6-1, 6-2.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.