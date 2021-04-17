Billie Jean Cup | Sevastova helps Latvia seal tie in third rubber

Ankita fights back, but to no avail

Former World No.11 Anastasija Sevastova blew hot and cold, but was firmly in control of the match as she beat Ankita Raina 6-0, 7-6(4) to seal the tie 3-0 for Latvia in the Billie Jean King Cup World Group playoff in Jurmala on Saturday.

When the youngsters were given a chance to get a feel of a dead rubber at this level, Rutuja Bhosale and Zeel Desai grabbed the opportunity for a face saving doubles victory over Patricija Spaka and Daniela Vismane.

Sevastova had a different grade of tennis, quite solid as Ankita pointed out about the first set, which was over in a jiffy.

At 2-5, 15-40 in the second set, Sevastova was too sharp to let Ankita smell any chance of taking the set, even when she had those two set points. It was a mystery that the 31-year-old Sevastova actually made mistakes that gave Ankita hope and stretched the set into the tie-break.

The results: Latvia bt India 3-1 (Anastasija Sevastova bt Ankita Raina 6-0, 7-6(4); Patricija Spaka & Daniela Vismane lost to Rutuja Bhosale & Zeel Desai 4-6, 7-5, [2-10]).