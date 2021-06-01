Serena wins first-ever night match at Roland Garros

The first official night match under the lights on Court Philippe Chatrier was played behind closed doors due to a 9 p.m. curfew imposed by the French government due to COVID-19.

Serena Williams started her latest bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title with a hard-fought victory over Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu in the first ever night session at Roland Garros on Monday.

"It wasn't easy in that first set. I was up and I felt like I had some opportunities. She's a really good player, she's had some really good wins so I was really happy I was able to get that first set and the match," said the three-time Roland Garros champion.

The first official night match under the lights on Court Philippe Chatrier was played behind closed doors due to a 9 p.m. curfew imposed by the French government due to COVID-19.

Williams, who had suffered early defeats in both Roma and Parma earlier this month, improved as the match progressed.

Begu fought back from 5-2 down in the opening set, but failed to serve it out when leading 6-5 and then saw two set points come and go when leading the breaker 6-4.

Williams needed only one opportunity, driving a forehand volley into the corner to take control.

The former World No. 1 strengthened her grip on the tie by breaking 74th-ranked Begu in the first game of the second set.

She moved through the gears on her own serve from there and broke again in the seventh game before wrapping up victory after an hour and 42 minutes.