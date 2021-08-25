Tennis

Serena Williams withdraws from U.S. Open due to torn hamstring

Serena Williams. File | Photo Credit: Reuters
Reuters 25 August 2021 17:00 IST
Updated: 25 August 2021 17:00 IST

She posted a statement on Instagram

Serena Williams has withdrawn from next week's U.S. Open after the American said on Wednesday that her torn hamstring has not completely healed ahead of the final Grand Slam of the year.

"After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the U.S. Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring," Williams wrote in a statement on Instagram.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Sport Tennis
Read more...