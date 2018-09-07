Serena Williams to meet Japan's Osaka in U.S. Open final

Serena Williams smiles after defeating Anastasija Sevastova, of Latvia, during the semifinals of the U.S. Open tennis tournament, Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, in New York. | Photo Credit: AP

In what was seen as a true masterclass of her prowess, six-time title-holder in the United States Open Tennis Championships Serena Williams routed Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova 6-3, 6-0 in the semi-final of the tournament on Thursday night in New York. She will next play in her 31st Grand Slam, bidding to win her first major title after giving birth to a baby girl last year.

In the final match on Saturday, Williams will face Japan’s Naomi Osaka, who defeated American Madison Keys 6-2, 6-4, to advance to her first Major final. In doing so, she became the first Japanese woman in the history of the game to reach a Grand Slam final.

Osaka defeated Williams earlier in the season in Miami, on the heels of her first career title at Indian Wells.

A win on Saturday — her ninth final at the U.S Open — will see Williams equal Margaret Court’s record of 24 Major titles.

Sevastova looked threatening only in first game

Sevastova, who was playing her first Grand Slam semi-final, seemed utterly intimidated by the occasion and the person on the other side of the net. She looked threatening only in the first game of the match, when she broke Williams’ serve. However, it continued to be a typical Serena show from then on, with the American winning the last 11 of the final 12 games and dropping just seven points in the second set.

After making a comeback barely six months after giving birth, Williams reached the fourth round of the French Open and the finals of Wimbledon this year. She will look to cement her place as the greatest tennis player of all time with another title.