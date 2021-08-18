Saumya & Rioux advance

Erwitte (Germany)

18 August 2021 04:04 IST

Saumya Vig and Japan’s Lisa-Marie Rioux fought back from 5-1 down in the second set to score a 6-2, 7-6(3) victory over Elena Jamshidi and Sofia Nami Samavati of Denmark in the doubles first round of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament here on Tuesday.

The results: $15,000 ITF women, Erwitte, Germany: First round: Lissa-Marie Rioux (Jpn) & Saumya Vig bt Elena Jamshidi & Sofia Nami Samavati (Den) 6-2, 7-6(3).

