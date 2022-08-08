Tennis

Sasikumar Mukund positive about Davis Cup against Norway

Sasikumar Mukund enjoying familiar food in Delhi, on a stop-over from the US, on way to Indonesia. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan
Kamesh Srinivasan NEW DELHI August 08, 2022 06:30 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 04:50 IST

Sasikumar Mukund is relaxed about his tennis, and in fact, rejoices the medal of friend Tejaswin Shankar in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

‘’Tejaswin was my room mate in Samoa in the Commonwealth Youth Games in 2015. He had won the gold then’’, recalled the 25-year-old Mukund, on a brief stop-over in the Capital from the US, on way to Indonesia.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mukund himself had won the singles and mixed doubles gold medals in the Youth Games, and remembered that there was a third athlete supposed to share the room then.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

‘’We had three beds and the third was meant for Neeraj Chopra, but he was out with an injury. Neeraj has made phenomenal progress with Olympics gold and World Championship silver. Equally, I am happy for Tejaswin. In fact, our whole family celebrated his Commonwealth medal, as he has become a family friend over the years’’, said Mukund.

Quite pleased to be part of the Davis Cup team for the forthcoming tie against Norway, Mukund said that every player was beatable and French Open finalist Casper Ruud was no exception.

‘’I had lost in three sets to their second best player Viktor Durasovic in Bogota recently. But, I am sure we can win two singles and the doubles against Norway’’, said Mukund.

From the intense training for about four years in Austria, Mukund who had reached a career-best rank of 229 in 2019, has shifted base to Florida, US, to train with a couple of top players.

‘’I am enjoying the process a lot better. The focus is to be happy on a daily basis, playing good quality, rather than burn oneself out in trying to achieve long term goals’’, said Mukund who has streamlined his mind space with professional help of Arjun Goutham.

‘’I am going to play two ITF events in Indonesia, to try and get some matches, before returning to the Challenger circuit’’, said Mukund, 

It may be a hard grind on the professional circuit, but Mukund is determined to make every match count, especially when representing the country.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
tennis
Read more...