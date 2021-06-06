Sasikumar loses in doubles semifinals

LITTLE ROCK (USA)

06 June 2021 22:39 IST

Sasikumar Mukund and Michail Pervolarakis of Greece were beaten 3-6, 5-7 by Nicolas Barrientos and Ernesto Escobedo in the doubles semifinals of the $52,080 Challenger tennis tournament here.

The Indo-Greek pair collected 29 ATP points and $1080.

Sasikumar will next play the Challenger in Orlando, while the other Indian players — Prajnesh Gunneswaran, Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan — will be busy in Challengers in Europe, on grass and clay.

