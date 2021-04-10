Sasikumar enters final

Top seed Sasikumar Mukund sailed past fourth seed David Poljak of the Czech Republic 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament on Saturday. He will play sixth seed Paul Jubb in the final.

In the ATP Masters series event in Monte Carlo, second seed Stefano Travaglia of Italy outplayed Sumit Nagal 6-3, 6-0 in the first qualifying round.

The results: €2,460,585 ATP, Monte Carlo: Qualifying (first round): Stefano Travaglia (Ita) bt Sumit Nagal 6-3, 6-0.

$15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh: Semifinals: Sasikumar Mukund bt David Poljak (Cze) 6-3, 6-2.