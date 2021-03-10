Tennis

Sanjana overcomes Pari’s challenge

Top seed Sanjana Sirimalla had to fight hard to beat qualifier Pari Singh 6-7(4), 7-5, 6-4 in the girls’ first round of the ITF grade-5 junior tennis tournament on Tuesday.

The results (first round):

Boys: Vishal Gautam bt Aarav Samrat Hada (Nep) 6-4, 6-7(4), 6-1; Jaishnav Shinde bt Yuvan Nandal 6-4, 5-3 (retd.); Rushil Khosla bt Sebastien Cauhape (Bel) 6-1, 6-3; NIkhil Niranjan (US) bt Parv Nage 6-1, 6-2.

Girls: Sanjana Sirimalla bt Pari Singh 6-7(4), 7-5, 6-4; Riya Uboveja bt Diva Bhatia 6-1, 6-2.

Tejasvi Dabas bt Madhurima Sawant 6-1, 6-3; Shruti Ahlawat bt Vidhi Jani 6-1, 6-2.

