Sania set to compete in UK

Sania.   | Photo Credit: SUBRAHMANYAM VV

Sania Mirza was relieved on Wednesday to get the visa for her two-year old son Izhaan to travel with her for the grass court tennis circuit in the UK.

“It gives me peace of mind. I could not have travelled without Izhaan for five weeks and then gone on to play the Olympics in Tokyo. In the current scenario, it is more challenging. I am grateful to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju for his proactive role, Prime Minister’s Office, SAI, the Embassy in UAE and the UK government,” said Sania.

With the clearance coming late, it will be difficult for her to compete in the Nottingham Open starting on June 6, as originally planned.

Sania will leave for UK as quickly as possible, as there will be a 10-day quarantine before she plays a tournament.

“My sister will be with me to take care of Izhaan,” she said.

Sania will compete in the Birmingham and Eastbourne events before Wimbledon.


Comments
