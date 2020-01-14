Sania Mirza returns with a win

Six time Grand Slam champion and former World No. 1 doubles star, Sania Mirza made a successful return to the professional circuit after two years.

Sania and Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine posted a 2-6, 7-6(3), 10-3 win over Oksana Kalashnikova and Miyu Kato in the pre-quarterfinals of the $275,000 WTA tournament on Tuesday.

The fifth-seeded Sania and Nadiia will next play Vania King and Christina Mchale of the US who knocked out the fourth seeds Georgina Garcia Perez and Sara Sorribes Tormo of Spain in straight sets.

“Today was one of the most special days of my life. To have my parents and my little baby boy with me in my first match after so long... Feel very grateful for the love I am receiving,” Sania tweeted.

The results: $275,000 WTA, Hobart: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Nadiia Kichenok (Ukr) & Sania Mirza bt Oksana Kalashnikova (Geo) & Miyu Kato (Jpn) 2-6, 7-6(3), 10-3.

$54,160 Challenger, Bangkok: Second round: Santiago Giraldo (Col) bt Sidharth Rawat 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-4. Doubles (pre-quarters): Sriram Balaji & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan bt Goncalo Oliveira (Por) & Tsung-Hua Yang (Tpe) 6-3, 6-3.

$54,160 Challenger, Bendigo, Australia: Second round: Sasikumar Mukund bt Yoshihito Nishioka (Jpn) 5-2 (retd.). Doubles (pre-quarters): Sun Fajing (Chn) & Sasikumar Mukund bt Luca Margaroli (Sui) & Andrea Vavassori (Ita) 6-3, 6-4.

$15,000 ITF men, Cairo: Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Duje Kekez (Cro) & Gergely Madarasz (Hun) bt Nathan Seateun (Fra) & S.D. Prajwal Dev 6-0, 6-2.