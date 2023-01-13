Sania Mirza bids adeu to Tennis, says Dubai Open to be her last professional assignment

January 13, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST

Tennis ace Sania Mirza, through a social media post on Friday, reveled her plans of retiring from professional Tennis at the conclusion of the Dubai Open in February this year. She had earlier reveled her plans of retirement in an interview with the WTA tour website .

“My Grand Slam journey started with the Australian Open back in 2005. So it goes without saying that this would be the most perfect Grand Slam to end my career with,” she wrote in her statement released on Friday. “As I get ready to play my last Australian Open 18 years after I played my first, and then the Dubai Open in Feb, I have so many emotions flashing through me with pride and gratitude, perhaps, being the foremost,” she added.

The statement captioned “life update” started on an emotional note: “Thirty (yes, 30!) years ago a 6 year old girl from Nasr School in Hyderabad, walked on learn how to play tennis as he thought that she was too little. The fight for our dreams began at 6! With a lot of hope despite all the odds stacked against us, we dared to dream of playing in a Grand Slam some day and of representing our country with honour at the highest level in sport. As I look back at my career now, not only did I get to play well over half a century of Grand Slam tournaments but I was fortunate enough to win a bunch of them, too, with God’s grace.”

She added, “to win medals for my country has been my biggest honour and I feel truly humbled to have been able to stand up on the podium. knowing that the tri color had been raised high to be seen and respected by millions all over the world all because of something that I was privileged enough to achieve have tears in my eyes and goosebumps even as I type this.”

