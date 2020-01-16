Tennis

Sania Mirza enters women’s doubles semifinals of Hobart International

A file photo of Sania Mirza during a training session in Hyderabad.

A file photo of Sania Mirza during a training session in Hyderabad.   | Photo Credit: V.V. Subrahmanyam

more-in

In a match that was tied at 1-1, the fifth seed Indo-Ukranian duo of Sania and Kichenok put up dominating performance to prevail in the tie-break.

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza continued her winning run as she entered the women’s doubles semifinals of the Hobart International here on Thursday.

Partnering Nadiia Kichenok of Ukraine, Sania defeated the American duo of Vania King and Christina McHale 6-2 4-6 10-4 in the quarterfinals.

In a match that was tied at 1-1, the fifth seed Indo-Ukranian duo of Sania and Kichenok put up dominating performance to prevail in the tie-break.

They will now lock horns against the Slovenian-Czech pair of Tamara Zidansek and Marie Bouzkova.

The 33-year-old Sania, who last played at China Open in October 2017, battled injury breakdowns before taking a formal break to give birth to her son Izhaan. PTI APA SSC SSC 01160923

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tennis
tennis
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 16, 2020 9:45:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/sania-mirza-enters-womens-doubles-semifinals-of-hobart-international/article30573342.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY