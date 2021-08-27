Sania Mirza enters semifinals of the WTA tournament

Cleveland (USA)

27 August 2021 23:27 IST

In the semifinals, Sania and Christina were scheduled to play Ulrikke Eikeri and Catherine Harrison

Sania Mirza, in partnership with Christina McHale of the U.S., knocked out the third seeds Lucie Hradecka and Shuai Zhang 6-3, 6-3 in the doubles quarterfinals of the $235,238 WTA tennis tournament here.

In the semifinals, Sania and Christina were scheduled to play Ulrikke Eikeri and Catherine Harrison.

Other results: $15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia: Doubles (quarterfinals): Himeno Sakatsume & Ramu Ueda (Jpn) bt Sharmada Balu & Sravya Shivani Chilakalapudi 7-6(6), 6-2; Choi Ji Hee & Jeong Yeong Won (Kor) bt Nana Kawagishi (Jpn) & Humera Habarmus 6-4, 6-4.

Advertising

Advertising

$25,000 ITF men, Trier, Germany: Doubles (quarterfinals): Sandro Kopp (Aut) & Mick Veldheer (Ned) bt Anirudh Chandrasekar & Manish Sureshkumar 6-3, 6-2.