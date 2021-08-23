Sania Mirza-Christina Mchale enters quarterfinals at Cleveland

Cleveland

23 August 2021

Sania Mirza and Christina Mchale dominated the match thoroughly

India’s Sania Mirza and her American partner Christina Mchale entered the quarterfinals of the Cleveland Championships with a straight sets win over Oksana Kalashnikova and Andreea Mitu in Cleveland.

The Indo-American pair triumphed in their women’s doubles pre-quarterfinals 6-3 6-2 over the duo from Georgia and Romania on August 22 night.

Sania and her partner from the USA dominated the match thoroughly and never allowed their opponents a chance to stage a comeback after comfortably winning the first set.

The second set was no different as they won without breaking a sweat to progress into the quarterfinals of the tournament.