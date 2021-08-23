Tennis

Sania Mirza-Christina Mchale enters quarterfinals at Cleveland

Sania Mirza.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India’s Sania Mirza and her American partner Christina Mchale entered the quarterfinals of the Cleveland Championships with a straight sets win over Oksana Kalashnikova and Andreea Mitu in Cleveland.

The Indo-American pair triumphed in their women’s doubles pre-quarterfinals 6-3 6-2 over the duo from Georgia and Romania on August 22 night.

Sania and her partner from the USA dominated the match thoroughly and never allowed their opponents a chance to stage a comeback after comfortably winning the first set.

The second set was no different as they won without breaking a sweat to progress into the quarterfinals of the tournament.


