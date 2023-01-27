ADVERTISEMENT

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna lose Australian Open mixed doubles final to Brazilian pair

January 27, 2023 08:40 am | Updated 08:40 am IST - MELBOURNE, Australia

The Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos defeated the Indian duo Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna 7-6 (2), 6-2 to win the Australian Open mixed doubles title

AP

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna in action during their mixed doubles final against Brazil ‘s Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos beat India's Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna 7-6 (2), 6-2 on Friday to win the Australian Open mixed doubles title in Mirza's last match at a Grand Slam tournament before she retires.

Mirza, who has won six Grand Slam doubles championships — three in mixed, including the 2009 Australian Open — will retire next month after a tournament in Dubai.

The Brazilian pair took a 3-0 lead in the tiebreaker and Mirza and Bopanna fought back to 3-2, but that was to be the last points the Indian duo took. They missed two overheads in a row, including Mirza's shot into the net on set point.

Stefani and Matos broke Mirza's serve in the fourth game of the second set to go up 3-1, with the break point coming after a lengthy exchange between the teams.

Stefani and Matos are undefeated as a team, having won all seven matches together at the United Cup and at Melbourne Park.

