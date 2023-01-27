HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

|Sportstar Aces Awards 2023 | VOTE FOR TOP CATEGORIES

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna lose Australian Open mixed doubles final to Brazilian pair

The Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos defeated the Indian duo Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna 7-6 (2), 6-2 to win the Australian Open mixed doubles title

January 27, 2023 08:40 am | Updated 08:40 am IST - MELBOURNE, Australia

AP
Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna in action during their mixed doubles final against Brazil ‘s Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos.

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna in action during their mixed doubles final against Brazil ‘s Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Brazilian pair of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos beat India's Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna 7-6 (2), 6-2 on Friday to win the Australian Open mixed doubles title in Mirza's last match at a Grand Slam tournament before she retires.

Mirza, who has won six Grand Slam doubles championships — three in mixed, including the 2009 Australian Open — will retire next month after a tournament in Dubai.

The Brazilian pair took a 3-0 lead in the tiebreaker and Mirza and Bopanna fought back to 3-2, but that was to be the last points the Indian duo took. They missed two overheads in a row, including Mirza's shot into the net on set point.

Stefani and Matos broke Mirza's serve in the fourth game of the second set to go up 3-1, with the break point coming after a lengthy exchange between the teams.

Stefani and Matos are undefeated as a team, having won all seven matches together at the United Cup and at Melbourne Park.

Related Topics

tennis / sport

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.