Tennis

Sania and Klepac in semifinals

Sania Mirza and Andreja Klepac of Slovenia stormed into thesemifinals with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over fourth seeds Anna Blinkova of Russia and Gabriela Dabrowski of Canada in the $565,530 WTA tennis tournament on Wednesday.

Other results:

$156,240 Challenger, Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan: Second round: Prajnesh Gunneswaran bt Tatsuma Ito (Jpn) 6-3, 2-0 (retd.; Frederico Ferreira Silva (Por) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-4, 7-5.

$36,680 Challenger, St. Petersburg, Russia: First round: Benjamin Lock (Zim) & Arjun Kadhe bt Altug Celikbilek & Cem Ilkel (Tur) 6-4, 6-1.

$15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt: First round: Sasikumar Mukund bt Michael Bassem Sobhy (Egy) 6-1, 6-1.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 3, 2021 10:46:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/sania-and-klepac-in-semifinals/article33983150.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY