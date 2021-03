Sania and Klepac beaten

DUBAI

11 March 2021 03:35 IST

The combination of Sania Mirza and Andreja Kelpac of Slovenia was beaten 6-3, 6-3 by seventh seeds Hayley Carter and Luisa Stefani in the second round of the $1,835,490 WTA tennis tournament here on Wednesday.

Arjun Kadhe and Tunisia’s Sikander Mansouri moved into the Challenger doubles quarterfinals in St. Petersburg.

Other results: $1,835,490 WTA, Dubai: First round: Klepac & Sania bt Shelby Rogers (USA) & Zheng Saisai (Chn) 6-1, 6-3.

$52,080 Challenger, St. Petersburg: Pre-quarterfinals: Sikander Mansouri (Tun) & Arjun Kadhe bt Benjamin Lock (Zim) & Mark Vervoort (Ned) 6-2, 6-2.