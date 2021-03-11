Tennis

Sania and Klepac beaten

The combination of Sania Mirza and Andreja Kelpac of Slovenia was beaten 6-3, 6-3 by seventh seeds Hayley Carter and Luisa Stefani in the second round of the $1,835,490 WTA tennis tournament here on Wednesday.

Arjun Kadhe and Tunisia’s Sikander Mansouri moved into the Challenger doubles quarterfinals in St. Petersburg.

Other results: $1,835,490 WTA, Dubai: First round: Klepac & Sania bt Shelby Rogers (USA) & Zheng Saisai (Chn) 6-1, 6-3.

$52,080 Challenger, St. Petersburg: Pre-quarterfinals: Sikander Mansouri (Tun) & Arjun Kadhe bt Benjamin Lock (Zim) & Mark Vervoort (Ned) 6-2, 6-2.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 11, 2021 3:35:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/tennis/sania-and-klepac-beaten/article34038847.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY