GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Samuel Ruggeri proves too strong Siddharth Vishwakarma

The wiry Siddharth had spells of good game but he was far too erratic to trouble the strong-built Italian with a sound game, for long.

February 27, 2024 08:15 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Kamesh Srinivasan
Samuel Ruggeri played heavy strokes to outwit Siddharth Vishwakarma in the Challenger tennis tournament in Delhi on Tuesday.

Samuel Ruggeri played heavy strokes to outwit Siddharth Vishwakarma in the Challenger tennis tournament in Delhi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Siddharth Vishwakarma was unable to demonstrate his game in better light as he was beaten 6-4, 6-2 by fellow qualifier Samuel Ruggeri of Italy in the first round of the Dafa News $82,000 Delhi Open Challenger tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on February 27.

The wiry Siddharth had spells of good game but he was far too erratic to trouble the strong-built Italian with a sound game, for long. Every time Siddharth gave himself a chance for a better fight, he frittered it away.

Thus, Siddharth was unable to add to his kitty of four ATP points for qualification. He collected $800 for his effort.

The other Indian in singles action, earlier in the day, Ramkumar Ramanathan did not get into any rhythm and was outplayed by Tristan Schoolkate of Australia who had won the doubles title with Adam Walton in the Pune Challenger.

Schoolkate fired 14 aces in the match and converted three of seven break points, saving the two he faced to sail through.

Ramkumar will get to focus on his doubles as the top seed in partnership with Saketh Myneni.

The champion of the last Challenger, third seed Valentin Vacherot had to fight his way past qualifier Jonas Forejtek 6-4, 6-7(5), 7-6(4). Top seed Benjamin Bonzi recovered after losing the first set to outplay fellow Frenchman Enzo Couacaud.

The evergreen Evgeny Donskoy knocked out fifth seed Oliver Crawford in three sets.

The results:

Singles (first round): Benjamin Bonzi (Fra) bt Enzo Couacaud (Fra) 6-7(6), 6-2, 6-1; Enrico Dalla Valle (Ita) bt M Rifki Fitriadi (Ina) 6-4, 6-2; Valentin Vacherot (Mon) bt Jonas Forejtek (Cze) 6-4, 6-7(5), 7-6(4); Tristan Schoolkate (Aus) bt Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 6-2; Tristan Boyer (USA) bt Seongchan Hong (Kor) 6-3, 6-7(2), 7-6(7); Dane Sweeny (Aus) bt Maks Kasnikowski (Pol) 6-7(2), 7-5, 6-3; Samuel Ruggeri (Ita) bt Siddharth Vishwakarma 6-4, 6-2; Dalibor Svrcina (Cze) bt Bernard Tomic (Aus) 6-3, 6-4; Evgeny Donskoy bt Oliver Crawford (GBR) 6-2, 2-6, 6-2; Geoffrey Blancaneaux (Fra) bt Moez Echargui (Tun) 6-3, 2-6, 6-3.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Toshihide Matsui & Kaito Uesugi (Jpn) bt Parth Aggarwal & Sidharth Rawat 6-2, 6-1; Ray Ho (Tpe) & Calum Puttergill (Aus) bt Francis Casey Alcantara (Phi) & Yuta Shimizu (Jpn) 7-5, 6-4; Constantin Kouzmine & Maxime Janvier (Fra) bt Yu Hsiou Hsu (Tpe) & Coleman Wong (Hkg) 7-6(3), 5-7, [10-6].

Related Topics

tennis

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.