Saketh Myneni makes semifinals

Top seed Saketh Myneni kept the Indian hopes alive as he beat compatriot and former National champion Siddharth Vishwakarma 6-3, 7-6(2) in the quarterfinals of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament here on Friday.
In the semifinals, Myneni will play third seed Aidan Mchugh of Britain.
Myneni also made the doubles final in partnership with Yuki Bhambri.
The two will face another all-India pair of Kaza Vinayak Sharma and Vijay Sundar Prashanth who ousted the top seeds Filip Bergevi and Jonathan Mridha of Sweden 13-11 in the super tie-break.
The only other Indian figuring in the singles quarterfinals, second seed Sidharth Rawat was beaten 6-3, 6-2 by fifth seed Eric Vanshelboim of Ukraine.
Vanshelboim will play Zane Khan of the US in the other semifinal.
The results: Quarterfinals: Saketh Myneni bt Siddharth Vishwakarma 6-3, 7-6(2); Aidan Mchugh bt Oliver Crawford (USA) 7-5, 6-2; Zane Khan (USA) bt Jonathan Mridha (Swe) 6-4, 6-1; Eric Vanshelboim (Ukr) bt Sidharth Rawat 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: Semifinals: Kaza Vinayak Sharma & Vijay Sundar Prashanth bt Filip Bergevi & Jonathan Mridha (Swe) 6-3, 2-6, [13-11]; Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni bt S.D. Prajwal Dev & Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-4, 6-4.
