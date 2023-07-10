ADVERTISEMENT

Safiullin continue dream run into Wimbledon quarter-finals

July 10, 2023 01:57 am | Updated July 09, 2023 10:58 pm IST - London

World number 92 Roman Safiullin had only won one match on grass prior to coming to the tournament.

AFP

Russia’s Roman Safiullin serves to Canada’s Denis Shapovalov during the men’s singles match against on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

World number 92 Roman Safiullin reached his first Grand Slam quarter-final at Wimbledon on Sunday when he defeated Denis Shapovalov in four sets.

The 25-year-old Russian, who had never previously passed the second round of a major and was making his Wimbledon debut, came through 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 against the 26th-seeded Canadian, a semi-finalist two years ago.

Safiullin had only won one match on grass prior to coming to the tournament.

His reward is a match-up with either Jannik Sinner, the Italian eighth seed, or Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia, for a place in the semi-finals.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

tennis / Wimbledon

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US