Safiullin continue dream run into Wimbledon quarter-finals

July 10, 2023 01:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - London

World number 92 Roman Safiullin reached his first Grand Slam quarter-final at Wimbledon on Sunday when he defeated Denis Shapovalov in four sets.

The 25-year-old Russian, who had never previously passed the second round of a major and was making his Wimbledon debut, came through 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 against the 26th-seeded Canadian, a semi-finalist two years ago.

Safiullin had only won one match on grass prior to coming to the tournament.

His reward is a match-up with either Jannik Sinner, the Italian eighth seed, or Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia, for a place in the semi-finals.