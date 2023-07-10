HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Safiullin continue dream run into Wimbledon quarter-finals

World number 92 Roman Safiullin had only won one match on grass prior to coming to the tournament.

July 10, 2023 01:57 am | Updated 01:57 am IST - London

AFP
Russia’s Roman Safiullin serves to Canada’s Denis Shapovalov during the men’s singles match against on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023.

Russia’s Roman Safiullin serves to Canada’s Denis Shapovalov during the men’s singles match against on day seven of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 9, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

World number 92 Roman Safiullin reached his first Grand Slam quarter-final at Wimbledon on Sunday when he defeated Denis Shapovalov in four sets.

The 25-year-old Russian, who had never previously passed the second round of a major and was making his Wimbledon debut, came through 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 against the 26th-seeded Canadian, a semi-finalist two years ago.

Safiullin had only won one match on grass prior to coming to the tournament.

His reward is a match-up with either Jannik Sinner, the Italian eighth seed, or Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia, for a place in the semi-finals.

Related Topics

tennis / Wimbledon

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.