GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sabalenka relishes 'much-needed' tennis rivalry with Swiatek

Sabalenka has a chance to close the gap on the Polish world number one with a strong run in Wuhan, with the battle for the top spot likely to come down to the wire at the season-ending championships in Riyadh next month

Published - October 10, 2024 04:08 am IST - Wuhan, China

AFP
Belarus’s Aryna Sabalenka reacts during the womens singles match against Czech Republic’s Katerina Siniakova at the Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, China’s Hubei province on October 9, 2024.

Belarus’s Aryna Sabalenka reacts during the womens singles match against Czech Republic’s Katerina Siniakova at the Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, China’s Hubei province on October 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

World number two Aryna Sabalenka said on Wednesday she believes her rivalry with top-ranked Iga Swiatek is "much-needed" in women's tennis.

The Belarusian advanced to the Wuhan Open third round by beating Katerina Siniakova 6-4, 6-4, her 50th victory of the season.

Swiatek is absent from the field in Wuhan and withdrew from the China swing after splitting with her coach of three years Tomasz Wiktorowski.

Sabalenka has a chance to close the gap on the Polish world number one with a strong run in Wuhan, with the battle for the top spot likely to come down to the wire at the season-ending championships in Riyadh next month.

"Having this rivalry with Iga is something big for tennis and something much-needed, I would say, in women's tennis," said Sabalenka, who will face Yulia Putintseva in the last 16.

"To keep this competition going would be really good for tennis," she said.

Sabalenka, 26, spent eight weeks at the summit of the rankings last season and says reclaiming the world number one spot is one of her biggest goals.

"I hope she'll figure out the coach situation and she'll be back in the finals in her best shape," she said.

"Hopefully we can play against each other there in... a fight for world number one."

Coco Gauff followed up her China Open title in Beijing on Sunday with a smooth 6-1, 6-2 win over Viktoriya Tomova.

Gauff has a seven-match winning streak and faces 13th seed Marta Kostyuk in the last 16.

Kostyuk received a walkover after her opponent Amanda Anisimova withdrew with a left hip injury.

"Both mentally and physically I'm a little tired, if I'm being honest," said Gauff. "But when I got on the court, I felt fine.

"How I approached Beijing, I was like, I want to approach this how I would play tennis as a kid.

"Sometimes I try to go back into that mindset and realise at the end of the day this is my dream now, and it was my dream as a kid."

Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova crashed out to American qualifier and world number 102 Hailey Baptiste 6-3, 7-5 in just 94 minutes.

Seventh seed Krejcikova let a 3-1 lead slip in the opening set, as well as a 5-3 advantage in the second.

The 22-year-old Baptiste will next take on Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova for a place in the quarter-finals.

Hometown hero Zheng Qinwen moved past Jaqueline Cristian 6-2, 6-4 to book a third-round meeting with Canadian left-hander Leylah Fernandez.

The victory boosts Olympic champion Zheng's qualification chances for the WTA Finals in Riyadh as she tries to become the first Chinese player since Li Na in 2013 to reach the season-ending championships.

Published - October 10, 2024 04:08 am IST

Related Topics

tennis / sport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.