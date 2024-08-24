GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sabalenka ready for U.S. Open bid

Sabalenka will face plenty of tests over the fortnight, including a potential clashes with defending champion Coco Gauff in the semi-finals and world number one Iga Swiatek in the final.

Published - August 24, 2024 05:47 am IST

Reuters
Aryna Sabalenka seeks to overcome past near-misses at U.S. Open

Aryna Sabalenka seeks to overcome past near-misses at U.S. Open | Photo Credit: Reuters

A string of near-misses at the U.S. Open have given Aryna Sabalenka some extra motivation to finally get the job done at the year's final Grand Slam.

World number two Sabalenka, who has called the U.S. Open her favourite Grand Slam, reached at least the semi-finals for the last three years, including a runner-up showing last year.

"It's not like it's in my mind a lot that I kind of, like, have unfinished something here, but those tough losses definitely motivated me a lot to hard work and to improve things which didn't work in the previous years," Sabalenka told reporters.

'Short memory' the key to success for Sabalenka

"Every time I'm coming here, I'm really hoping for the best result. I really hope one day I'll be happy to lift this beautiful trophy."

To prepare for the hardcourt season, the two-time reigning Australian Open champion took a mid-year break to recover from a shoulder injury that kept her out of Wimbledon.

The time off has done wonders as the Belarusian, who has a game tailor-made for hard courts, lifted the Cincinnati title in the last of her three tune-up events and feels indestructible.

"That little break was much needed. The first two tournaments were kind of like tricky with the shoulder. Like, first time I faced this kind of fear of getting injured," said Sabalenka.

"But I'm really happy that in Cincinnati things clicked for me, and I trust the hard work we did. I'm pretty sure that I'm not going to get injured again."

Sabalenka is favoured in New York but she will face plenty of tests over the fortnight, including a potential clashes with defending champion Coco Gauff in the semi-finals and world number one Iga Swiatek in the final.

But Sabalenka, who boasts a powerful serve, aggressive baseline play, explosive groundstrokes and is comfortable at the net, knows she has the tools necessary to collect a third Grand Slam title.

"The way I'm playing right now, I feel really proud, because I know how hard I work to improve my game, to be able to do all those kind of like tricky shots and to have this variation in the game," said Sabalenka.

"So it just brings me only like positive emotions. Also, it's like when I see myself, like, improving some stuff, it just motivate me and kind of inspire myself to work hard and to find some more stuff to improve and to get better."

Related Topics

tennis

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.