June 01, 2023 01:28 am | Updated 01:28 am IST - Paris

World number two Aryna Sabalenka cruised into the French Open third round on Wednesday with a straight-sets win over fellow Belarusian Iryna Shymanovich.

The Australian Open champion took some time to get the measure of her opponent, who had never won a main-draw WTA match before this tournament, before wrapping up a 7-5, 6-2 victory.

Sabalenka will face either Poland's Magdalena Frech or Russian Kamilla Rakhimova in the last 32.