ADVERTISEMENT

Sabalenka overpowers Pegula to win Cincinnati Open

Updated - August 20, 2024 03:24 am IST

Published - August 20, 2024 03:16 am IST - NEW YORK:

Aryna Sabalenka will move one spot up to number two in the rankings ahead of the U.S. Open, which starts next week.

Reuters

Aryna Sabalenka kisses the Rookwood Cup after winning the women’s singles final against Jessica Pegula of the United States on day seven of the Cincinnati Open. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Aryna Sabalenka harnessed her powerful serve to subdue American Jessica Pegula 6-3 7-5 and win the Cincinnati Open on Monday, sending a message ahead of the year's final major in New York.

ADVERTISEMENT

The twice Australian Open dropped only nine points on serve and hit 10 aces as she overcame some jitters late in the second set in an otherwise confident performance to pick up her sixth WTA 1000 title.

Pegula had appeared to be in good form after she retained her title in Toronto earlier this month but she struggled with her serve, with five double faults.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aryna Sabalenka celebrates winning the women’s singles final against Jessica Pegula of the United States on day seven of the Cincinnati Open. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Sabalenka got the break in the fourth game after Pegula whacked a forehand into the net and the Belarusian built on the momentum with a hold to love in the fifth, closing out the first set with an unreturnable serve.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

She sent over a barrage of powerful forehands to get another break in the opening game of the second set but helped Pegula to get her lone break point with a double fault and a pair of unforced errors in the 10th game.

Sabalenka broke back immediately, however, and blew kisses to the crowd after she forced her opponent into an error on match point. She will move one spot up to number two in the rankings ahead of the U.S. Open, which starts next week.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

tennis

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US