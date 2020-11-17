Sabalenka beats Mertens for third title of the year

Top-seeded Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka won her third title of the year with a 7-5, 6-2 victory over doubles partner and second-seeded Elise Mertens in the Linz final on Sunday.

Sabalenka also tied with Simona Halep for most tournament triumphs in the coronavirus-disrupted season. Sabalenka has now won nine straight matches after taking the title in Ostrava last month.

It was the 22-year-old's eighth career title.