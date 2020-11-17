Tennis

Sabalenka beats Mertens for third title of the year

Aryna Sabalenka from Belarus celebrates with her trophy after defeating Belgium's Elise Mertens in the final match of the WTA Upper Austria Ladies tennis tournament on November 15, 2020 in Linz   | Photo Credit: AFP

Top-seeded Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka won her third title of the year with a 7-5, 6-2 victory over doubles partner and second-seeded Elise Mertens in the Linz final on Sunday.

Sabalenka also tied with Simona Halep for most tournament triumphs in the coronavirus-disrupted season. Sabalenka has now won nine straight matches after taking the title in Ostrava last month.

It was the 22-year-old's eighth career title.

