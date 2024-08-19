GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sabalenka and Pegula advance to Cincinnati Open final

Sabalenka will compete in her ninth WTA 1000 final on Monday, while it will be the fifth for Pegula

Published - August 19, 2024 03:43 am IST - CINCINNATI:

Reuters
Aryna Sabalenka returns a shot during her match against Iga Swiatek of Poland on day seven of the Cincinnati Open.

Aryna Sabalenka returns a shot during her match against Iga Swiatek of Poland on day seven of the Cincinnati Open. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Aryna Sabalenka advanced to her first Cincinnati Open final with relative ease, defeating Polish world number one Iga Swiatek 6-3 6-3 in the semi-finals on Sunday.

American Jessica Pegula beat Spain's Paula Badosa 6-2 3-6 6-3 in a much tougher second semi-final that was briefly suspended due to rain.

Belarusian world number three Sabalenka showcased her prowess with a fast-paced, aggressive style in her third meeting of the season with Swiatek, and the first on a hard court.

"I wasn't over-rushing things. I was trusting myself a lot, and I wasn't trying to over-hit the ball," Sabalenka said.

"I was just trying to stay there, put as much pressure as I can on her, and I was really focused on my serve."

Despite a valiant effort to mount a late comeback, Swiatek struggled to keep up with Sabalenka's pace and precision and was ultimately unable to close the deficit.

For Pegula, who won the Canada Open last week, it was her ninth consecutive victory. She will now aim to become the first woman since Evonne Goolagong in 1973 to win the Canada and Cincinnati titles in the same year.

Sabalenka will compete in her ninth WTA 1000 final on Monday, while it will be the fifth for Pegula.

Related Topics

tennis

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.