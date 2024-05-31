GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Sabalenka and Medvedev advance as rain continues to disrupt the French Open

The second-seeded Sabalenka beat Japanese qualifier Moyuka Uchijima 6-2 6-2 on Court Philippe Chatrier as showers again affected play at Roland Garros.

Published - May 31, 2024 04:33 am IST - Paris:

AP
Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka in action during her second round match against Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima.

Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka in action during her second round match against Japan’s Moyuka Uchijima. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka stayed out of the rain and moved into the third round of the French Open on Thursday.

The second-seeded Sabalenka beat Japanese qualifier Moyuka Uchijima 6-2 6-2 on Court Philippe Chatrier as showers again affected play at Roland Garros.

The inclement weather, which is expected to last for much of the day, halted play on all courts not equipped with a roof for the third consecutive day.

"It's going to be a bit tricky today. So we're keeping our fingers crossed," tournament director Amélie Mauresmo said.

Sabalenka, who reached the French Open semifinals last year, will next face Paula Badosa, a close friend and her doubles partner for this year's clay-court Grand Slam tournament.

"It's always tough to play your friend," Sabalenka said.

"But we know how to separate court and life." No. 4 Elena Rybakina, the Wimbledon champion in 2022, advanced by beating Arantxa Rus 6-3 6-4.

Fifth-seeded Daniil Medvedev also reached the third round after his opponent, Miomir Kecmanovic, retired while trailing 6-1 5-0. The Serbian player decided to quit the match after 55 minutes of play.

Three days after defeating Rafael Nadal, No. 4 Alexander Zverev beat David Goffin 7-6(4) 6-2 6-2 on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

"The crowd is always unbelievable in Paris, since we got the two new roofs it's even more electric," Zverev said.

"When you guys are rooting for me, it's even better."

Related Topics

tennis

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.