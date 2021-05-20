Tennis

Ruud meets Koepfer in last eight

Casper Ruud believes he has the weapons to reach the second week of Roland Garros and maybe help transform him into a “rock star” in his native Norway.

Ruud is the third seed at the Geneva Open and has a good shot at winning his second-ever title, with top seed and 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer already eliminated.

Ruud beat Tennys Sandgren 7-5, 6-2 on Wednesday to set up a quarterfinal with Germany's Dominik Koepfer, who first knocked out seventh seed Benoit Paire and veteran Feliciano Lopez in the round-of-16.

The results (round-of-16): Casper Ruud bt Tennys Sandgren 7-5, 6-2; Dominik Koepfer bt Feliciano Lopez 7-5, 6-7(1), 6-3.

