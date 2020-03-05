Rutuja wins, Ankita loses; India level with Korea

The Indian team got a chance to check the quality of its doubles arsenal as Ankita Raina lost the second singles against Korea in the Fed Cup Asia-Oceania group-1 women’s tennis tournament on Thursday.

Rutuja Bhosale battled past Jang Su-Jeong 7-5, 6-4 in the first rubber. Ankita had a fight on hand against Han Na-Lae as she dropped serve early. She fought back but slipped to a quick defeat after surrendering the first set.

With tougher matches ahead, it was a good opportunity for the Indian team to put the former World No. 1 Sania Mirza on court for the doubles match.

In the other matches, China beat Chinese Taipei while Indonesia beat Uzbekistan.

The results (league): India 1 Korea 1 (Rutuja Bhosale bt Jang Su-Jeong 7-5, 6-4; Ankita Raina lost to Han Na-Lae 4-6, 0-6).

India bt Uzbekistan 3-0 (Rutuja Bhosale bt Akgul Amanmuradova 2-6, 6-2, 7-5; Ankita Raina bt Sabina Sharipova 7-5, 6-1; Sowjanya Bavisetti & Riya Bhatia bt Yasmina Karimuanova & Sitora Normuradova 6-3, 6-1).