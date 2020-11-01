Rutuja triumphant on return to circuit

Rutuja Bhosale returned to the professional circuit in style as she won the singles title beating Anna Siskova of the Czech Republic 6-3, 7-5 in the final of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament on Sunday.

It was the third singles title in the professional circuit for the 24-year-old Rutuja, who had played a significant role in helping India qualify for the Fed Cup World Group play-off in Dubai in March. Her last two titles had been won in 2017.

Playing her first tournament after the lockdown, Rutuja won all her matches in straight sets except for the semifinals against Romana Cisovska of Slovakia.

“I expected her to play well, as she has been training well. Physically she is sharp and fresh for matches. We trained from July after the lockdown. Then she got married and came back for training.

“She is going to be playing a few weeks of tournaments now. A trainer is with her. I am confident that she will continue to have good results,” said coach Hemant Bendrey.

The result: Final: Rutuja Bhosale bt Anna Siskova (Cze) 6-3, 7-5.