Rutuja Bhosale wins title in dramatic style

June 05, 2023 03:23 am | Updated June 04, 2023 10:32 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Rutuja Bhosale overcame an intimidating start to outwit top seed Anastasia Gasanova 0-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in La Marsa, Tunisia, on Sunday.

In a battle of wits that lasted just over two hours, Rutuja, who had won only nine points in the first set, led 5-2 in the decider, before converting her fifth match point in the tenth game.

It was the fifth singles title of her professional career for the 27-year-old Rutuja, and the first at the $25,000 level. She has 19 doubles titles and many at the $25,000 level

The results:

$25,000 ITF women, La Marsa, Tunisia

Singles (final): Rutuja Bhosale bt Anastasia Gasanova 0-6, 6-3, 6-4.

