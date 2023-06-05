HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rutuja Bhosale wins title in dramatic style

June 05, 2023 03:23 am | Updated 03:23 am IST - NEW DELHI

Sports Bureau
Champion Rutuja Bhosale with Anastasia Gasanova in the $25,000 ITF women’s teninis tournament in La Marsa, Tunisia, on Sunday.

Champion Rutuja Bhosale with Anastasia Gasanova in the $25,000 ITF women’s teninis tournament in La Marsa, Tunisia, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Rutuja Bhosale overcame an intimidating start to outwit top seed Anastasia Gasanova 0-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in La Marsa, Tunisia, on Sunday.

In a battle of wits that lasted just over two hours, Rutuja, who had won only nine points in the first set, led 5-2 in the decider, before converting her fifth match point in the tenth game.

It was the fifth singles title of her professional career for the 27-year-old Rutuja, and the first at the $25,000 level. She has 19 doubles titles and many at the $25,000 level

The results:

$25,000 ITF women, La Marsa, Tunisia

Singles (final): Rutuja Bhosale bt Anastasia Gasanova 0-6, 6-3, 6-4.

= = = EOM

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.