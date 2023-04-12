HamberMenu
Rutuja Bhosale pilots India to a 3-0 victory over Uzbekistan

April 12, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST

Sports Bureau
Powering through: Rutuja came from a set down to beat Olimjanova.

Powering through: Rutuja came from a set down to beat Olimjanova. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Rutuja Bhosale gave a rousing start that eventually drove India to a 3-0 victory over host Uzbekistan in the Asia-Oceania Billie Jean King Cup women’s tennis tournament in Tashkent on Wednesday.

Rutuja fought her way past Sabrina Olimjanova 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 in the opening singles. Thereafter, Ankita Raina beat Sevil Yuldasheva in straight sets.

With the tie sealed, captain Shalini Thakur Chawla fielded Shrivalli Bhamidipaty and Vaidehi Chaudhari for the doubles. The Indian pair outplayed the Uzbeks 6-1, 6-0, to put the icing on the cake for India’s second victory in as many matches.

There was a surprise as the formidable China was beaten 2-1 by Korea, with Kim Dabin beating Yang Zhaoxuan in three sets.

It meant that Japan, which beat Thailand 2-1 for its second win, and India level at the top with two wins each.

India will next play China on Thursday.

The results (league): India bt Uzbekistan 3-0 (Rutuja Bhosale bt Sabrina Olimjanova 5-7, 6-2, 6-4; Ankita Raina bt Sevil Yuldasheva 6-4, 6-2; Shrivalli Bhamidipaty & Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Moftunabonu Kahramonova & Ominahon Valihanova 6-1, 6-0).

